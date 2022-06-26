Sunny Sunday across the Coulee Region

Dry and cool air behind the front will settle in as we wrap up the weekend today. Expect mostly sunny skies, breezy winds, and temperatures in the lower 70s.
Tonight will be cool and mostly clear, with temperatures in the 50s. A beautiful start to the new workweek on Monday with highs in the 70s under sunny skies. The nice weather comes to an end on Tuesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the 80s. Wednesday is shaping up to be nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms return Thursday and Friday, associated with a frontal boundary. Next weekend looks pleasant with temperatures in the 80s.