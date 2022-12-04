 Skip to main content
Sunny Sunday followed by a mixed bag of precipitation on Monday

La Crosse Weather

Abundant sunshine and southerly winds will allow temperatures to climb to the upper 30s this afternoon. We will see increasing clouds tonight ahead of our next weather maker.

sunday weather

Our next weather maker arrives Monday morning, bringing a rain and snow mix. Things will clear out by the afternoon.

Rain/snow on Monday

Another disturbance arrives Tuesday bringing a few snow showers lasting into the night. Once again, accumulation appears to be minor. We see calm conditions on Wednesday before a rain/snow mix enters the picture on Thursday and Thursday night. 

Computer models are hinting at the possibility of a bigger storm system impacting us next weekend with rain and snow. It is too early to determine snowfall amounts. We will continue to monitor the trends and keep you posted.

snow chances
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days - New.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

