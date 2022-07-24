 Skip to main content
Sunny Sunday on tap for the Coulee Region

A much calmer day in store a much calmer day in store for Sunday with cooler temperatures near 80 degrees with lower dew points.

Sunday Meteogram Forecast Full.png

We begin the upcoming workweek on a sunny note with comfortable temperatures in the 70s.

Temperatures and humidity will rise going into Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms both days.

Right now no severe weather is expected, but we will continue to monitor the trends going forward.

We dry out Thursday through next weekend with high temperatures below-average.

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evening.png
Muggy Meter Warren.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

