Sunny Tuesday followed by showers, thunderstorms Wednesday

We had a mix of sun and clouds as we kicked off the week. Temperatures were in the 70s and 80s.
We will have mostly clear skies tonight and light winds, which will aid in the development of patchy fog.
Despite a foggy start, Tuesday will be a gorgeous day with plenty of sunlight and temperatures in the 80s. Patchy fog is also possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
It will be quiet on Wednesday morning, but isolated showers and thunderstorms will start to form in the afternoon and become more widespread overnight.
Morning showers and thunderstorms on Thursday will be followed by afternoon peeks of sunshine. It will be a mostly sunny Friday. Showers and thunderstorms return on Saturday night and last into early next week.
High temperatures will be in the 80s with humid conditions.
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt