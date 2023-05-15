Sunshine will continue in the region for Tuesday and Wednesday, and we can expect to see highs warming into the lower 80s on Tuesday. Read here for the latest forecast details.
Sunny weather continues.
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today