Sunshine and cold air move in over the weekend, but warmer air is not far behind

Remember all that wintry weather earlier this week?? Well, it's gone...kind of. One of the only things we will we really have to deal with this weekend will be cold temperatures.
Cold air this morning will refreeze wet spots on roads, so plan accordingly. Highs on Friday will struggle to reach the mid 20s under a partly cloudy sky. Clouds will slowly decrease throughout the day.
If you want to wash your car this weekend, the forecast is staying dry! If you do wash your car, bring a towel to dry off those wet spots as temps will be below freezing this weekend. You'll especially want to dry off the inside of your doors and locks as they can freeze.
Friday night will start with a mostly clear sky. That clearing will help temps drop quickly. Lows will be near 6° Friday night.
As Saturday starts cold, more sunshine returns. Highs will be in the mid 20s. There was a slight chance of flurries overnight Saturday, but this wave has shifter further south, away from us.
Warmer air swings into Sunday as winds become more southerly. Sunday will not be much warmer with highs in the low 30s under a sunny sky.
High temperatures reach the mid 30s on Monday, which looks to be the warmest day in the week. You can expect a partly cloudy sky for your Monday.
Highs reach the low 30s through the middle of the week. Snow chances return late Wednesday. It is still a little early to tell, but snowfall totals could bring us 1/2" to 3" of snow. This number will likely change as we get closer.