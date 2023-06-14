Sunshine and haze return the next couple of days

After a cooler start to the week, Wednesday's brining sunshine and warmer highs in the upper 80s. As clouds and showers move away, sunshine and haze moves in.
While it will be a great day to head outside for most, those of us sensitive to poor air quality may want to limit time outdoors, especially on the Southeastern side of Minnesota.
An Air Quality Slight has been issued for Fillmore County from noon through 8pm Wednesday. Other areas in the Coulee Region may even see some alerts as well. Wildfire smoke will filter to the surface and mix with warm air, low humidity and light winds to create some fine particle pollution between those air quality alert times.
Into Wednesday night, lows drop to the low 60s which will be quite comfortable for this time of year. The sky coverage will be partly cloudy as a few clouds work their way back into the forecast.
More haze and sunshine on tap for Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Want more sunshine? You've got it on Friday. Highs will be slightly cooler in the low 80s.
A difficult forecast arrives over the weekend. There are a few slight chances of rain showers, but most rain looks to move around the Coulee Region. We will nail down the finer details as we get closer to the weekend.
Early next week brings more sunshine and warm highs.