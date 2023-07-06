Sunshine and highs in the 70s for your Thursday

After a few hot and rainy days, you can expect sunshine and a bit of a cool down for your Thursday. Highs are expected to hit 79 with mostly clear skies.
If you're headed outside Thursday, there is still a chance of getting a sunburn. The UV index is expected to be around 8-9 in the afternoon. Which means around a 25 minute burn time.
Mostly clear skies for your evening with lows around 54.
Friday is bringing mostly cloudy skies and a high of 81. Going into the evening, some showers are possible with a low of 58.
Mostly sunny skies return for Saturday with a high of 82. For the overnight, you can expect partly cloudy skies with a low of 59.
Keeping with the warming trend, Sunday will be mostly sunny skies with a high of 86. Lows for the evening will be around 63.
Chances of showers and scattered thunderstorms return early next week.