Sunshine and warming temps making for a near perfect Oktoberfest weekend

Thursday morning brings us another cool start. Frost Advisories are in effect for most of the Coulee Region until 8a.m. Thursday and a couple of Freeze Warnings for Jackson and Monroe Counties until 8a.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service in La Crosse will stop issuing Frost/Freeze headlines for the season for Wabasha, Jackson, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Monroe Counties. Vegetation will not be susceptible, so the growing season is pretty much over for those areas.
After yet another frosty start, temps will start warming! Thursday starts our warming trend as we are finally seeing winds coming our of the south. Highs will reach the mid 60s with a partly cloudy sky which will give us a little bit of a warmer feel.
Luckily, these cooler temps will help us see some more fall colors.
The forecast for the torchlight parade is looking good! It will be a bit chilly as lows drop to 44°, but the sky will be clear for Thursday night.
You can expect a bit more sunshine on Friday with highs finally reaching the low 70s. There is a slim shot at a few sprinkles in the afternoon/early evening on Friday, but if we do see anything hit the ground, it will only be a trace.
More sunshine will spill into our Oktoberfest weekend while staying dry. Highs will once again stay in the low 70s which is right on average.
Temps return to the upper 60s early next week with our next slight chance of rain on Tuesday night.