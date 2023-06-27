 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Particulates from wildfire smoke...in effect
until noon CDT Thursday.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has spread from north to
south impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We expect this
situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming days.

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure, members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is
not likely to be affected.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of Wisconsin to see the
heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon today through
noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of heaviest impact.
The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY UNHEALTHY categories
east of the local area.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Sunshine, haze and air quality concerns on Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Air Quality Index Chart.png

While we saw some sprinkles early Monday, Tuesday brings us a much different forecast.

Temperature Trend.png

Even looking at high temperatures, Tuesday will be about 10 degrees warmer than what we saw on Monday. So, you can expect highs in the upper 80s and sunshine for your Tuesday.

One thing that will limit our sunshine will be the wildfire haze. Northerly winds will be pushing wildfire smoke through the Coulee Region through Tuesday, Wednesday and even for early Thursday.

Air Quality - Current Levels KML-1686091975645.png

Air quality is already in the "unhealthy" red category. While air quality could slowly improve through the day, more unhealthy air quality will move in for Tuesday night and Wednesday. Therefore, Air Quality Alerts have been issued across Western Wisconsin until noon Thursday.

Current Watches - All Types.png

Tuesday night will bring some more haze and a few slight chances of isolated rain showers. Lows will be in the low 60s.

Wednesday will start off with slight chances of isolated rain showers or storms before becoming scattered into the late morning and afternoon Wednesday.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

Highs will be seasonable in the mid 80s through the rest of the week with a few more slight chances of showers and thunderstorms. While we have those slight chances through Saturday, most rain looks to be on the lighter side and totals will range slim to none almost every day. Highest totals will be possible where thunderstorms form.

The back half of the weekend brings the return of sunshine.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you