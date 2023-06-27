Sunshine, haze and air quality concerns on Tuesday

While we saw some sprinkles early Monday, Tuesday brings us a much different forecast.
Even looking at high temperatures, Tuesday will be about 10 degrees warmer than what we saw on Monday. So, you can expect highs in the upper 80s and sunshine for your Tuesday.
One thing that will limit our sunshine will be the wildfire haze. Northerly winds will be pushing wildfire smoke through the Coulee Region through Tuesday, Wednesday and even for early Thursday.
Air quality is already in the "unhealthy" red category. While air quality could slowly improve through the day, more unhealthy air quality will move in for Tuesday night and Wednesday. Therefore, Air Quality Alerts have been issued across Western Wisconsin until noon Thursday.
Tuesday night will bring some more haze and a few slight chances of isolated rain showers. Lows will be in the low 60s.
Wednesday will start off with slight chances of isolated rain showers or storms before becoming scattered into the late morning and afternoon Wednesday.
Highs will be seasonable in the mid 80s through the rest of the week with a few more slight chances of showers and thunderstorms. While we have those slight chances through Saturday, most rain looks to be on the lighter side and totals will range slim to none almost every day. Highest totals will be possible where thunderstorms form.
The back half of the weekend brings the return of sunshine.