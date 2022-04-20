Sunshine returns Thursday before strong storm chances arrive late Friday

Temps topped out near 50 once again today, but it was quite windy with gusts topping out in the upper 20s to upper 30s.
The Coulee Region stayed dry through the middle of the afternoon, though not much rain has accumulated as of last check at 4pm.
Rain is becoming moderate to briefly heavy and will last through the evening before tapering off between 8pm and 10pm, though there could be some scattered showers lingering through midnight or perhaps a bit later.
Once the rain ends, the clouds should clear quickly. La Crosse will begin tomorrow partly cloudy to mostly sunny, and that will quickly become complete sunshine areawide. Highs will finally climb to the low 60s by tomorrow afternoon, though it'll remain breezy with northwest winds 5 to 15 mph and gusting into the 20s. That's not a terribly strong breeze, but it will definitely be noticeable on what otherwise will be the best day we've had in a bit.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday as temps continue to top out near 60 in the afternoon. A few storms later in the day might become severe as there is a level one risk for most of the Coulee Region.
This risk depends on how far north the warm front can push on Friday, which will also impact how warm we'll get on Saturday. Nonetheless, if it continues to trend this way, expect the severe risk to increase for both tomorrow and Saturday. If temps trend slightly cooler due to that front staying a bit further south, our severe risk will drop quite a bit. We'll certainly be monitoring the risk as it gets closer.
Saturday could end up with highs in the mid to upper 70s along with some humidity, though again that depends on how far that front can make it. Another round of strong to severe storms will be possible Saturday evening as a cold front moves through.
Scattered showers could continue into early Sunday morning, though Sunday shouldn't be that bad of a day with partial clearing in the afternoon and highs still near 60. That pesky breeze will continue, though, and bring in colder air early next week.