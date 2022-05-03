Sunshine returns with a warming trend

It's turning into a decent evening as clouds clear after a cloudy day with some light rain this morning especially south of I-90. That allowed for today's highs to be later in the evening than typical with most spots climbing to at least the low 50s, though notice it was closer to 60 northwest of the Coulee Region where the clouds cleared earlier this afternoon.
This afternoon's light northeast breeze settles down even further overnight. While tonight's forecast isn't as cold as the past several nights, lows will still be about ten degrees below average in the mid 30s.
Tomorrow will be a mix of a mostly sunny and partly cloudy sky as temperatures warm to the mid 60s by afternoon. Clouds return tomorrow night ahead of small rain chances, but dry air overhead should keep those away from us until at least Thursday afternoon and even then, most will be light and south of I-90.
Chances climb to the moderate category for all of the Coulee Region Thursday evening through Friday morning, and a few light showers could linger through Friday afternoon.
Rain totals are expected to be between 1/2" and 1" through Friday morning.
Highs could reach the 70s on Saturday with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky before clouds increase for Mother's Day. Even still, slight chances for rain don't return until later in the day Sunday with on and off slight chances for showers and thunderstorms in the very warm air that arrives Monday and brings chances for the highs to hit 80 beginning early next week.