Sunshine to kick off the weekend, showers and thunderstorms move in on Mother's Day

It was a nice end to the week today as temperatures rose to the 60s and 70s with decreasing cloud cover by the afternoon.
High pressure will allow for clear skies and light winds as temperatures drop into the 40s tonight.
Nice start to the weekend
High pressure will continue to dominate our weather on Saturday with sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s.
Clouds will be on the increase Saturday night ahead of our next weather maker.
Warm, wet outlook
Mother's Day will start dry, but rain and thunderstorms will arrive during the afternoon hours.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue to be driven in by southerly winds for the rest of the week, with severe weather possible on Monday.
Highs will be above average in the 80s along with high dewpoints, making it feel muggy outside.