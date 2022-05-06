 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunshine to kick off the weekend, showers and thunderstorms move in on Mother's Day

  • Updated
  • 0

It was a nice end to the week today as temperatures rose to the 60s and 70s with decreasing cloud cover by the afternoon. 

high temperatures

High pressure will allow for clear skies and light winds as temperatures drop into the 40s tonight.

Nice start to the weekend

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather on Saturday with sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s. 

tomorrow forecast

Clouds will be on the increase Saturday night ahead of our next weather maker.

Warm, wet outlook

Mother's Day will start dry, but rain and thunderstorms will arrive during the afternoon hours. 

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3k xooo.png
DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3k xoxoo.png

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to be driven in by southerly winds for the rest of the week, with severe weather possible on Monday. 

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018 xo 2.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evening xo 1.png

Highs will be above average in the 80s along with high dewpoints, making it feel muggy outside.

Muggy Meter - 5 Daxoxoox.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you