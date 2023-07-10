Sunshine turns to possible strong to severe storms late Monday

If you liked Sunday, then you'll enjoy your Monday as well! Expect a good bit of sunshine with highs reaching the upper 80s and even the low 90s.
Heading into the afternoon, we will see a few more clouds beginning to increase. As we work our way into the late evening/early overnight, showers and thunderstorms return. A few of those storms could even be strong to severe.
The Coulee Region has a level 2 risk for strong to severe storms where hail and strong winds will be our main threats, but an isolated weak tornado cannot be ruled out. Showers and storms look to enter the region around 7-9pm and entering the La Crosse area toward 10-11pm.
Showers depart right on time for a nice start to Tuesday. We'll see some sunshine with rain returning Tuesday evening. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Those showers will continue into Wednesday with more cool highs in the upper 70s.
A few more showers and storms will be possible for Thursday.
Our weather pattern stays unsettled heading into Friday and Saturday with slightly warming temps.