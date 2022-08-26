Sunshine will make for a high UV Index before weekend rain chances

While Friday will bring plenty of sunshine, the Coulee Region is losing close to 3 minutes of daylight per day.
We will continue losing daylight until we get to our Winter Solstice on December 21st. We will still see about 13 hours and 29 minutes of daylight on Friday, but as mentioned above, daylight is decreasing a little less than 3 minutes per day. No need to fear though, we are still 117 days away from our "shortest" day of the year. Daylight will start increasing after.
Sunshine on Friday will cause the UV Index to be between 7-8. That can lead to a burn time in 20-25 minutes. So, when heading out on the boat, fishing or going to the beach or pool, pack some sunscreen and stay hydrated! It will be a phenomenal day to get outside!
Friday will bring highs in the low 80s.
Unfortunately, another weekend with rain chances is in the forecast. We will see showers trying to enter the Coulee Region around 3a.m. Showers will make it to La Crosse by 6a.m. Showers and storms get more scattered into the late morning.
We will have a few breaks from showers on Saturday before more rain chances make their way into our overnight and Sunday. You can also expect a mostly cloudy sky with gusty winds on Saturday.
Sunday will bring another moderate chance of rain to the forecast, mainly overnight.
A few more showers will make way into Monday, which will be hot and humid, with dewpoints in the 70s and temps in the mid 80s.
If you are sick of the weekend rain, I've got some great news for you. A dry and comfortable stretch of weather follows into the middle of next week!