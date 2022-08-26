 Skip to main content
...Areas of Dense Fog through Mid Morning...

Through 930 AM, there will be areas of dense fog. This fog will
reduce visibilities to a quarter mile or less.

If traveling this morning, be prepared for fog that could
suddenly reduce visibilities to 1/4 mile or less. Expect the fog
to dissipate quickly between 930 AM and 10 AM. Slow down and
allow extra time to reach your destination.

Sunshine will make for a high UV Index before weekend rain chances

While Friday will bring plenty of sunshine, the Coulee Region is losing close to 3 minutes of daylight per day.

Daylight Tracker 2019.png

We will continue losing daylight until we get to our Winter Solstice on December 21st. We will still see about 13 hours and 29 minutes of daylight on Friday, but as mentioned above, daylight is decreasing a little less than 3 minutes per day. No need to fear though, we are still 117 days away from our "shortest" day of the year. Daylight will start increasing after.

UV Index Forecast.png

Sunshine on Friday will cause the UV Index to be between 7-8. That can lead to a burn time in 20-25 minutes. So, when heading out on the boat, fishing or going to the beach or pool, pack some sunscreen and stay hydrated! It will be a phenomenal day to get outside!

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

Friday will bring highs in the low 80s.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dansat.png

Unfortunately, another weekend with rain chances is in the forecast. We will see showers trying to enter the Coulee Region around 3a.m. Showers will make it to La Crosse by 6a.m. Showers and storms get more scattered into the late morning.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dansatmid.png

We will have a few breaks from showers on Saturday before more rain chances make their way into our overnight and Sunday. You can also expect a mostly cloudy sky with gusty winds on Saturday.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

Sunday will bring another moderate chance of rain to the forecast, mainly overnight.

A few more showers will make way into Monday, which will be hot and humid, with dewpoints in the 70s and temps in the mid 80s.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

If you are sick of the weekend rain, I've got some great news for you. A dry and comfortable stretch of weather follows into the middle of next week!

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

