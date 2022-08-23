T-shower chances will increase for Wednesday night.

A low pressure system will generate a few showers and t-storms Wednesday night, but there is a slight chance Wednesday afternoon. It will be warm for the week when highs will top out in the 70s and 80s this week. Read here to track the details.
A low pressure system will generate a few showers and t-storms Wednesday night, but there is a slight chance Wednesday afternoon. It will be warm for the week when highs will top out in the 70s and 80s this week. Read here to track the details.
Have a story idea? Let us know here