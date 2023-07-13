 Skip to main content
T-storms around

  • Updated
The Coulee Region will get a few more showers.
Meteogram Past 24 hours xo - 2023-07-13T160640.811.png

Stormy skies…

Scattered showers and t-storms spread across the area Thursday afternoon. Most were light, but a few heavier cells developed. Temperatures topped out in the 70s to lower 80s.

Severe Weather Outlook xo (11).png

Active weather from time to time...

Showers and t-storms could become heavy again tonight and tomorrow, though best chances would be to the southwest.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-07-13T160646.994.png

Medium range trends...

Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for much of the nation for the latter parts of July.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-07-13T160642.906.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

