T-storms around

Stormy skies…
Scattered showers and t-storms spread across the area Thursday afternoon. Most were light, but a few heavier cells developed. Temperatures topped out in the 70s to lower 80s.
Active weather from time to time...
Showers and t-storms could become heavy again tonight and tomorrow, though best chances would be to the southwest.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for much of the nation for the latter parts of July.
