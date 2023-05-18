T-storms coming.

 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern La
Crosse, southwestern Jackson, northwestern Monroe and southeastern
Trempealeau Counties through 500 PM CDT...

At 437 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
North Bend, or 18 miles southeast of Arcadia, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
North Bend around 440 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Franklin, Melrose,
Camp Decorah, Beach Corners, Stevenstown, Council Bay, Burr Oak,
Thimble Park and Peacock Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH NOON CDT
FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect from 12:00 PM
Today through 12:00 PM CDT Friday.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Taylor,
Trempealeau, and Vernon.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state from
northwest-to-southeast beginning around noon today. PM2.5
concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before steadily
diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is
expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. Areas
further west will have the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY air
quality index level, while areas further northeast will have the
potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE air quality index
level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Showers and a few T-storms this evening.

Storm system…

Clouds and a few showers and t-storms are rumbling through parts of the Upper Midwest and the Coulee Region. There is a marginal risk of severe weather this evening. Highs today were in the 70s around the Coulee Region.

Severe Weather Outlook Day 1 xo.png
Past 24 hours xo (15).png
Todays highs xo (24).png

Showers…

The chances of rain will be this evening, but it appears dry weather is set to appear this weekend and early next week.

7 Day Rain Graph xo - 2023-05-18T153429.619.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-05-18T153422.983.png

Medium range trends…

A warmer than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the northern half of the United States for the last week of May.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-05-18T153433.390.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

