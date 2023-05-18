T-storms coming.

Storm system…
Clouds and a few showers and t-storms are rumbling through parts of the Upper Midwest and the Coulee Region. There is a marginal risk of severe weather this evening. Highs today were in the 70s around the Coulee Region.
Showers…
The chances of rain will be this evening, but it appears dry weather is set to appear this weekend and early next week.
Medium range trends…
A warmer than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the northern half of the United States for the last week of May.
