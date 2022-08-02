T-storms for early Wednesday

Tuesday marks a hot day…
Temperatures warmed a bunch this Tuesday. Highs were in the 80s to lower 90s. We had a mix of sun and clouds.
Cold front brings a change...
Rain becomes possible for late Tuesday night and Wednesday. Very little chance for severe weather will develop, and Wednesday will bring the better chances for rain widespread rainfall.
Changing weekend weather…
It’s still early, but the next weather maker will move in for Saturday and Sunday, though it’s too early to pin down any severe weather chances.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome over the middle of the country will mean warmer than normal for the first three weeks of August.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden