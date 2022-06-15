T-storms give way to a stretch of dry and warm weather.

Heat and humidity lead to t-storms...
A storm system is moving through the region likely bringing showers and t-storms, some with heavy rain and flash flooding. That same storm pumped up the highs on Tuesday into the upper 90s. Today’s highs backed down for many, but t-storms will be rolling through. A Tornado watch is in effect until 8 PM.
Showers return for next week...
After this latest storm moves to the east, a dry stretch will take over for the rest of the week into the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.
Medium range trends…
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days. Keep it tuned here to WXOW for a look at the latest June outlooks.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden