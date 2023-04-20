T-storms, then drier...

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following locations along
the Mississippi River in Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Crawford, Allamakee,
Vernon and Houston Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following locations along the
Mississippi River in Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Crawford,
Allamakee and Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued later this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast. This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Thursday was 14.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9
feet Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1045 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Forecasts call for minor flooding to be reached during the
day Friday with moderate flooding to be reached Friday night into
Saturday morning.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.6 feet on 03/28/1986.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

The Coulee Region weather will settle down this weekend.

Severe weather possible east...

There is a marginal to slight risk of risk of severe t-storms this evening, mainly to the east of our area.

Highs Today xo - 2023-04-20T155633.497.png
Severe Weather Outlook xo (7).png

Mississippi River flooding…

The combination of snow melt and rapid warming is leading to flooding on area waterways for the next week and a half or so.

River Flood Warnings xo (2).png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-04-20T155635.988.png

Medium range trends…

A cooler than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the eastern United States for the last week of April.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-04-20T155629.627.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

