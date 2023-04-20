T-storms, then drier...

Severe weather possible east...
There is a marginal to slight risk of risk of severe t-storms this evening, mainly to the east of our area.
Mississippi River flooding…
The combination of snow melt and rapid warming is leading to flooding on area waterways for the next week and a half or so.
Medium range trends…
A cooler than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the eastern United States for the last week of April.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden