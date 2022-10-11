 Skip to main content
T-storms tonight

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse Forecast

Southerly winds warm us up...

It was a beautiful, if breezy Tuesday. Sunny skies pushed afternoon highs into the 70s. That’s well above average. Changes are coming.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (10).png
Highs Today xo (50).png

Tonight’s cold front...

A cold front will bring scattered showers and t-storms, and much needed rainfall. A few showers may redevelop for Wednesday. This activity would appear to to be hit or miss with a few heavier storms.

7 Day Rain Graph xo (62).png
Futurecast Wednesday morning xo.png

Coler weather follows…

Highs for Wednesday will dial back into the 50s and 60s, but even colder 40s are expected for Thursday and maybe Friday.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo (63).png

Medium range trends...

Warmer weather continues over the western United States, and colder than average weather is expected over the eastern parts of the country. The middle of the states will be near to slightly below average.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (24).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

