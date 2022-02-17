Temperature roller coaster ride, snow chances ahead

Quiet and Cold through tonight
Canadian High Pressure brought in colder temperatures today, with highs reaching the 20s early on before dropping into the teens for most of the day under mostly sunny skies.
Expect sub-zero low temperatures tonight with increasing cloud cover ahead of a warm front. Our winds will shift to the south, ushering in warmer temperatures on Friday.
Next weather maker
A cold front associated with an Alberta Clipper system will deliver light snowfall Friday. Less than half an inch of snow is expected.
Strong winds will accompany the cold front, with gusts possibly reaching 40 mph. This could create limited visibility at times.
Temperature roller coaster
A nice weekend is in store with warming temperatures. Take advantage of Sunday with highs reaching the upper 40s.
Potential winter storm next week
Widespread snow is possible next Monday and Tuesday as a storm system impacts the upper Midwest. It is too early to nail down the specifics.