 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Temperature roller coaster ride, snow chances ahead

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse Weather

Quiet and Cold through tonight

Canadian High Pressure brought in colder temperatures today, with highs reaching the 20s early on before dropping into the teens for most of the day under mostly sunny skies. 

DMA - Highs Tzxxx.png

Expect sub-zero low temperatures tonight with increasing cloud cover ahead of a warm front. Our winds will shift to the south, ushering in warmer temperatures on Friday. 

Next weather maker

A cold front associated with an Alberta Clipper system will deliver light snowfall Friday. Less than half an inch of snow is expected.

State - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRxoo.png
DMA - Futurecast Snow Acxooo.png

Strong winds will accompany the cold front, with gusts possibly reaching 40 mph. This could create limited visibility at times. 

Meteogram Future Wind Gust TOMxooo.png

Temperature roller coaster

A nice weekend is in store with warming temperatures. Take advantage of Sunday with highs reaching the upper 40s. 

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evexoo.png

Potential winter storm next week

Widespread snow is possible next Monday and Tuesday as a storm system impacts the upper Midwest. It is too early to nail down the specifics. 

7 Day Sxo.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

Tags

Recommended for you