Temperatures fall, rain chances rise going into the weekend

We are finishing up the week with another day that felt like summer. Temperatures were in the 70s and 80s with dew points in the 60s. Relief arrived in the late afternoon as a cold front accompanied by a trough moved into the area. As our winds became northerly, temperatures started to fall.
Tonight and Saturday will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. This weekend is expected to be much cooler, with highs in the 60s.
The forecast for Sunday and Monday is challenging because of an upper level low. We could be dry or wet, depending on its trajectory. The most recent computer models are keeping us dry.
For the rest of next week, dry conditions are expected along with a rise in temperatures into the 80s.
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt