Temperatures forecast to be near record lows next two nights

Today was a cold day across the Coulee Region, but it's expected to get even colder over the next two nights.
High temperatures today ranged from the mid to upper 40s on the Wisconsin side of the Mississippi down to the mid to upper 30s further west. In most spots, the official high temperature was recorded around midnight last night as La Crosse only hit 42 at most during daylight hours.
La Crosse's low this morning of 37 degrees may not be the official low for today as temperatures are expected to fall to the mid 30s by midnight. Still, today's record low temp of 25 will be safe.
Tonight's forecast low is expected to be just a couple degrees warmer than the record low of 27° set in 1926. The forecast low for tomorrow night into Wednesday morning is currently forecast to be right at La Crosse's record low of 28° set in 1982.
In addition, the wind will continue to make it feel even colder. Expect wind chills to dip into the upper teens to low 20s early tomorrow morning and only feel like the mid 30s to mid 40s at the warmest point tomorrow afternoon. The breeze will finally become light tomorrow night. There is a small chance for drizzle or flurries Wednesday before better chances for rain arrive Thursday.
Expect scattered showers with temperatures a bit warmer but still about 10 degrees below average. Highs climb back to within a degree or two of average Friday before rain chances return in the evening. Scattered showers are most likely Saturday into Sunday as highs fall back into the mid 50s.