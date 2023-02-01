Temperatures increase into February

You read the title right! Our forecast temps and our temps on average are going up this week! We could even see the 40s into next week.
On average, highs gain 10° in February. February's coldest recorded temperature in La Crosse is at -34° on February 7th, 1875.
I hope you liked Tuesday, because Wednesday brings us more of the same! An area of high pressure will keep us sunny on Wednesday. A key difference between Tuesday and Wednesday will be our warmer temps reaching the low 20s.
Wednesday night will bring us lows in the single digits under another mostly clear to partly cloudy sky.
A few more clouds will hang overhead on Thursday as highs make way into the upper teens. Winds from the south that will help us reach the 20s on Wednesday will change directions, coming out of the north. This shift in wind direction will help temps drop quickly on Thursday night and into Friday.
Wind chills will be dangerously cold on Thursday night and Friday morning. Highs will be in the single digits.
More change comes on Saturday as highs reach the low to mid 30s. Some more good news is that slight chance of snow we had on Saturday now looks to miss the Coulee Region! So, expect a cloudier weekend with pleasant highs in the 30s.
Our next shot at precipitation comes late Monday.