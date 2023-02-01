 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Temperatures increase into February

  • Updated
  • 0
Avg Temp Trend Graph 2018.png

You read the title right! Our forecast temps and our temps on average are going up this week! We could even see the 40s into next week.

On average, highs gain 10° in February. February's coldest recorded temperature in La Crosse is at -34° on February 7th, 1875.

Copy-Paste Forecast.png

I hope you liked Tuesday, because Wednesday brings us more of the same! An area of high pressure will keep us sunny on Wednesday. A key difference between Tuesday and Wednesday will be our warmer temps reaching the low 20s.

Wednesday night will bring us lows in the single digits under another mostly clear to partly cloudy sky.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

A few more clouds will hang overhead on Thursday as highs make way into the upper teens. Winds from the south that will help us reach the 20s on Wednesday will change directions, coming out of the north. This shift in wind direction will help temps drop quickly on Thursday night and into Friday.

Wind Chill Forecast Graph-1607439782141.png

Wind chills will be dangerously cold on Thursday night and Friday morning. Highs will be in the single digits.

7 Day Snow Graph.png

More change comes on Saturday as highs reach the low to mid 30s. Some more good news is that slight chance of snow we had on Saturday now looks to miss the Coulee Region! So, expect a cloudier weekend with pleasant highs in the 30s.

Our next shot at precipitation comes late Monday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you