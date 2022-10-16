Temperatures take a tumble as winds ramp up

It is going to be a gloomy day with overcast skies and gusty northwest winds. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler in the 40s, but the wind will make it feel like it's in the 30s.
The coldest air so far this season is expected to arrive tonight into Monday morning, with lows in the 20s. When you factor in the biting wind, it will feel like the teens. There could be some spots with wind chills in the single digits.
Monday will feel like winter with high temperatures only reaching the 30s. Blustery northwest winds will make it feel like the 20s.
Temperatures will be in the 40s on Tuesday with plentiful sunshine. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 40s.
We will continue to stay dry during the second half of the week with highs returning to the 50s and 60s.
Next weekend starts dry with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 60s. We have a chance of rain on Sunday afternoon, but it will only be isolated in nature. It will also be breezy with highs in the upper 60s.
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt