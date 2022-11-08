Temporary warm up

Warm up begins...
Readings returned to the 50s Tuesday afternoon on the strength of southerly winds and partial sunshine.
Warming trend...
It will be temporary, but we will see warming through Thursday. It’s associated with a powerful low pressure area, and rain will accompany the system. There are chances for Tuesday night, but the best chances will be into Thursday.
Colder weather follows…
The system will then tap into much colder air, and highs starting Friday will drop back into the 30s.
Medium range trends…
Colder than average weather is expected over much of the country. The weather pattern will spread the coldest air into the Northern Plains and our own region will bear the brunt.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden