...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Crawford,
Vernon and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee,
Crawford and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Buffalo and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 500 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Water goes over the road in the 600 block
of Shore Acres Road. Many La Crosse River Marsh trails are under
water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 13.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday morning and continue falling to 11.4 feet Tuesday
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.7 feet on 09/28/1986.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Temps continue to warm the further we get into May, but spring showers return to end the week

  • Updated
  • 0
Avg Temp Trend Graph 2018.png

Just like our average temperature trend for May, temps are rising by the day! At least they are through Thursday.

May's average temperature holds on to 61° and the warmest temp recorded in May was at 107° on May 31st, 1934!!

Breakfast Forecast.png

Sunshine will start our Wednesday which will help highs meet the mid 60s. Winds will be calmer than the past few days, ranging 5-15mph and out of the north. The direction of those winds will shift out of the south into Thursday.

Wednesday night will bring a mostly clear sky with lows reaching the mid 40s.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

Thursday will start dry under a mostly sunny sky which will help highs rise to the mid 70s! Clouds will increase through the day though and with those clouds comes a few slight chances of rain or storms. Severe weather is not expected at this time for Thursday. Most rain will hold off until the overnight and most rain looks to form at or south of La Crosse.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

A few more slight chances of rain will carry over into Friday. Rainfall totals from Thursday and Friday will range from 0 to 1/4" or 1/2". Highs will be in the low 70s.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

A few more slight chances will follow into the weekend with highs in the 70s.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

