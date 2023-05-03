Temps continue to warm the further we get into May, but spring showers return to end the week

Just like our average temperature trend for May, temps are rising by the day! At least they are through Thursday.
May's average temperature holds on to 61° and the warmest temp recorded in May was at 107° on May 31st, 1934!!
Sunshine will start our Wednesday which will help highs meet the mid 60s. Winds will be calmer than the past few days, ranging 5-15mph and out of the north. The direction of those winds will shift out of the south into Thursday.
Wednesday night will bring a mostly clear sky with lows reaching the mid 40s.
Thursday will start dry under a mostly sunny sky which will help highs rise to the mid 70s! Clouds will increase through the day though and with those clouds comes a few slight chances of rain or storms. Severe weather is not expected at this time for Thursday. Most rain will hold off until the overnight and most rain looks to form at or south of La Crosse.
A few more slight chances of rain will carry over into Friday. Rainfall totals from Thursday and Friday will range from 0 to 1/4" or 1/2". Highs will be in the low 70s.
A few more slight chances will follow into the weekend with highs in the 70s.