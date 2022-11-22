Temps finally back to average with sunshine ahead of Turkey Day

Sunshine and rising temps? Is this summer?? Of course not, but highs will finally be reaching the 40s once again!
The weekend and the past few days were chilly, but we've luckily seen some sunshine!
You can expect a few clouds to kick off Tuesday ahead of a mostly sunny sky in the afternoon. Highs will reach seasonable temps toward 42°, which is right on average for La Crosse.
Tuesday night will bring a mostly clear sky with lows reaching the low 20s.
Wednesday brings more of the same! A mostly sunny sky with temps capable of reaching the mid 40s.
Things change up slightly into Thanksgiving Day. Highs will still be slightly above average, but we will see a mostly cloudy sky. Even a few slight chances of sprinkles can't be ruled out on Thanksgiving.
Most precip looks to fall as rain, but a wintry mix is also possible depending on temps. Totals will only add up to a few hundredths of an inch, this will not impact travel.
Friday dries out as sunshine returns with highs in the low 40s. A few more clouds return into the weekend with a slight chance of showers by Saturday night. These chances are still low confidence, since most of these showers miss us to the south. Cooler temps will then trend into early next week.