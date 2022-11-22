 Skip to main content
Temps finally back to average with sunshine ahead of Turkey Day

  • Updated
  • 0
Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Sunshine and rising temps? Is this summer?? Of course not, but highs will finally be reaching the 40s once again!

The weekend and the past few days were chilly, but we've luckily seen some sunshine!

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

You can expect a few clouds to kick off Tuesday ahead of a mostly sunny sky in the afternoon. Highs will reach seasonable temps toward 42°, which is right on average for La Crosse.

Tuesday night will bring a mostly clear sky with lows reaching the low 20s.

Leaf Blowing Forecast.png

Wednesday brings more of the same! A mostly sunny sky with temps capable of reaching the mid 40s. 

Things change up slightly into Thanksgiving Day. Highs will still be slightly above average, but we will see a mostly cloudy sky. Even a few slight chances of sprinkles can't be ruled out on Thanksgiving.

Most precip looks to fall as rain, but a wintry mix is also possible depending on temps. Totals will only add up to a few hundredths of an inch, this will not impact travel.

7 Day Rain Graph-Kyle1620236664105.png

Friday dries out as sunshine returns with highs in the low 40s. A few more clouds return into the weekend with a slight chance of showers by Saturday night. These chances are still low confidence, since most of these showers miss us to the south. Cooler temps will then trend into early next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Tags

