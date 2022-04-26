Temps stayed just above record cold territory as La Crosse remains on record watch tonight

Both today's morning low and afternoon high temperatures were about 5 degrees warmer than the record coldest low and high temperatures, respectively. On today's date, April 26, La Crosse's high temperature has been as warm as 86° in 1962, but today's high was more than twenty degrees below the average high of 64°.
In fact, most of the day was cloudy and temps were below the record coldest high temperature until 3pm when the sky started to partially clear. Temps jumped five degrees between 3 and 4pm as more clouds cleared.
Still, La Crosse remains on record watch tonight with a forecast low right at the daily record low temperature of 28. That record was set 40 years ago back in 1982. It'll be colder due to a mostly clear sky and light winds.
Temps tomorrow will eventually warm up to near 50 degrees even as clouds return, but a slight chance for scattered and light rain showers arrives. As these small chances continue tomorrow night, temps cool to the low to mid 30s. That's cold enough for any precip early Thursday morning to possibly fall as snow or wintry mix, though again most precip looks light.
The wind returns Friday ahead of better rain chances, but at least temperatures have a chance of hitting 60 Friday afternoon, and highs remain in the upper 50s through the weekend as a moderate chance for scattered showers continues.
Light and scattered showers could continue into Sunday or even Sunday night before tapering off, but temps will remain below average as we begin the month of May next week.