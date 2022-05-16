Temps to cool ahead of Coulee Region's next rain chance

Temps across the Coulee Region have been above average for over the past week now, but they have been slowly trending back towards average after peaking last Thursday with that record high of 96 in the middle of three straight days with record high temps of at least 90.
Temps took a step down yesterday and were in the upper 70s to low 80s, which is very similar to where the highs were this afternoon. With no humidity, low temps have been able to fall as well closer to average.
Temps will fall near but slightly below average tonight in the upper 40s with highs only topping out near 70 tomorrow as clouds increase during the day.
A few scattered showers are possible in the afternoon, but best chances for rain will be overnight through early Wednesday morning.
Expect precip to mostly be scattered showers, but there could be a few thunderstorms. That comes along a warm front, though temps may not warm too much Wednesday due to lingering cloud cover.
Temps will be able to warm to near 80 on Thursday, but a cold front Thursday night will not allow the warmer temps to continue later this week. That front will bring another chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly Thursday night, but some of these storms could become strong to severe.
Highs Friday will only be in the mid 60s and Saturday might even be stuck in the 50s along with some isolated showers before the sky begins to clear again with drier weather for Sunday.