Thanksgiving sunshine…
Temperatures have continued to warm reaching the 40s to middle 50s. Mostly sunny skies dominated during the afternoon.
Black Friday…
The weather promises a great deal for Black Friday. Highs will range from the 40s to lower 50s.
Mild start to the weekend, but a wintry mix for Sunday…
Mostly sunny skies will kick off the weekend on a bright note and highs will reach into the 4os and 50s. A weak weather system will bring rain and snow to the area for Sunday. Keep an eye on the forecast if you have travel plans.
Medium range trends…
Colder than average weather is expected over the western and central parts of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the southeast.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden