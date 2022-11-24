 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thanksgiving sunshine

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse area forecast

Thanksgiving sunshine…

Temperatures have continued to warm reaching the 40s to middle 50s. Mostly sunny skies dominated during the afternoon.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (32).png
Highs Today xo (68).png

Black Friday…

The weather promises a great deal for Black Friday. Highs will range from the 40s to lower 50s.

WXOW Deer Hunting Forecast xo (4).png

Mild start to the weekend, but a wintry mix for Sunday…

Mostly sunny skies will kick off the weekend on a bright note and highs will reach into the 4os and 50s. A weak weather system will bring rain and snow to the area for Sunday. Keep an eye on the forecast if you have travel plans.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo (84).png
7 Day Rain Graph xo (84).png

Medium range trends…

Colder than average weather is expected over the western and central parts of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the southeast.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (47).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great holiday week!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you