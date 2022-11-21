Thanksgiving week starts pleasant before slight chances of rain or snow

If you liked how Sunday shaped up, you'll love these next few days.
You can expect Monday to bring us highs in the mid 30s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will mainly be out of the south, but those winds won't warm us up until we make way into Tuesday.
Clouds will increase on Monday night for a partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will be chilly in the teens.
Few clouds will try and linger on Tuesday morning. No need to fear though, the sun will come back out and help us warm up to the low 40s!
Wednesday will bring us more of the same with highs reaching the low to mid 40s. This will feel nice compared to how things were over the chilly weekend.
A few changes arrive on Thanksgiving Day, and it all starts with an increase in clouds. These clouds will bring slightly cooler temps and a few light rain chances. Depending on temps, we could see a few flakes in the mix.
All in all, we don't have much to complain about this week. Very slim rainfall totals will be possible giving us nearly no impacts to our Thanksgiving travel.
Friday will be cool with highs in the upper 30s and a partly cloudy sky. Luckily for us, the weekend will continue to trend dry.