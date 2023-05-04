 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Clayton, Grant
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 445 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Portions of Goose Island County Park begin
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:15 AM CDT Thursday was 13.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday evening and continue falling to 10.9 feet Wednesday
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.1 feet on 03/12/1983.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

The 4th is strong with this one! A calm start to Thursday ahead of overnight rain or storms

  • Updated
  • 0
May+the+4th+Forecast-1607531544244.png

Happy May 4th! We will use the force to keep those clouds and rain showers away for as long as we can, but showers will eventually return overnight.

Thursday will start us off with sunshine ahead of increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be very warm in the upper 70s!! It should be a pretty good day for golf, while it's sunny, you'll definitely need the sunglasses and sunscreen!

Golfing Forecast Tomorrow.png

The only hazard will be the showers returning in the evening, but mainly holding off until the overnight hours.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

A few showers will pop-up around 9pm Thursday and give the region light rain. A few more chances stick around through the overnight and even through much of Friday. Rain chances will be on and off.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3kmfri.png

No severe weather is expected at this time for Thursday or Friday. Rainfall totals will range from 0-1/4" for most, but areas that see moderate rainfall or a thunderstorm will see upwards of a 1/2". Highs will be in the low 70s Friday.

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - HRRR.png

There will be a brief break in rain on Saturday with highs still lingering in the 70s.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Moderate rain chances spill into Sunday, where we could see a few thunderstorms in the mix.

7 Day Rain Graph-Kyle1620236664105.png

The weather into early next week will stay unsettled with more highs in the 70s.

Mississippi River Forecast CSV -Daybreak.png

The good news is that our river stage is set to be below the "minor flood stage" by Monday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

