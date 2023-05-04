The 4th is strong with this one! A calm start to Thursday ahead of overnight rain or storms

Happy May 4th! We will use the force to keep those clouds and rain showers away for as long as we can, but showers will eventually return overnight.
Thursday will start us off with sunshine ahead of increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be very warm in the upper 70s!! It should be a pretty good day for golf, while it's sunny, you'll definitely need the sunglasses and sunscreen!
The only hazard will be the showers returning in the evening, but mainly holding off until the overnight hours.
A few showers will pop-up around 9pm Thursday and give the region light rain. A few more chances stick around through the overnight and even through much of Friday. Rain chances will be on and off.
No severe weather is expected at this time for Thursday or Friday. Rainfall totals will range from 0-1/4" for most, but areas that see moderate rainfall or a thunderstorm will see upwards of a 1/2". Highs will be in the low 70s Friday.
There will be a brief break in rain on Saturday with highs still lingering in the 70s.
Moderate rain chances spill into Sunday, where we could see a few thunderstorms in the mix.
The weather into early next week will stay unsettled with more highs in the 70s.
The good news is that our river stage is set to be below the "minor flood stage" by Monday.