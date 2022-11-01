The 70s linger into November ahead of a cool and soggy end to the week

What a beautiful Halloween! Highs in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine made for great conditions to trick-or-treat.
As we look back on October as a whole, we saw temperatures slightly below average, and by slightly 0.5°.
We saw just over 1" of rain in October and while that helped, we still fell 1.45" short on the month. That puts us at 6.41" of rain below average so far this year.
If you liked Halloween, you'll love Tuesday. You can expect more sunshine with highs reaching the low 70s for your Tuesday.
Tuesday night will bring clear skies and southerly winds. Lows will only drop to the upper 40s.
Gusty winds increase into Wednesday with some gusts reaching 25mph. Otherwise, you can expect more sunshine and highs in the low 70s. More clouds will develop late Wednesday.
Things change up a bit on Thursday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the low 70s. Most of Thursday will trend dry, but showers along with a few rumbles of thunder will be possible late. No severe threat is expected at this time.
Showers become likely on Friday and will bring a few more rain chances through the weekend. High temps will then fall back into the mid 50s.
The only threat we do have would be heavy rainfall as weekend totals are trending higher. While still a few days out, expected totals can change as they did from Monday to Tuesday. So far, La Crosse could see up to 2.5" through the weekend which would be beneficial, but soggy.