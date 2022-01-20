The bitter blast continues

Overnight, temperatures have fallen below zero across the entire area. The region remains under a Wind Chill Advisory until noon. As the wind chill approaches 30 below zero, frostbite can occur in less than 30 minutes. Limit your outdoor time and bundle up!
Bright blue skies will dominate the sky today. High temperatures will hold under 10 degrees across the Coulee Region.
Another frigid morning...
Calm and clear skies will allow for temperatures to tank overnight. Lows will approach the teens below zero - yes, the actual temperature.
There will not be a strong wind in place tomorrow but even the slightest breeze will make for a dangerous wind chill.
Climbing out of the cold...
High temperatures Friday will return to the teens, which is still nearly 10 degrees below average. Cloud cover and winds will increase late Friday ahead of the next chance for snow showers. Snow showers will mainly fall early Saturday morning (even before sunrise) with a quick inch of snow.
More snow chances...
During the day Saturday, temperatures climb to the upper teens with partly cloudy skies. Another round of light snow showers will push through in the night from Saturday into Sunday.
Again the daytime forecast is quiet Sunday, with areas of sunshine. And for the third time, another chance for light snow showers will arrive in the night hours. Snow showers could linger through Monday morning.
- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett