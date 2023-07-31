 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The end of July!

  • Updated
  • 0

Pleasant weather is in place for the next week or so.

Another mild weekend…

Highs over the weekend managed to reach into the lower 80s with humidity on the lower side. This week has gotten off to a nice start with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo - 2023-07-31T155837.417.png
Highs Today xo - 2023-07-31T155844.233.png

Next rain chances…

A low-pressure system will come together to give us another chance of rain for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Highs will remain in the 70s and 80s.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-07-31T155839.599.png

Medium range trends...

Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for all but much of the northeastern and middle parts of the nation for the second week of August.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-07-31T155848.381.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you