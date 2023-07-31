The end of July!

Another mild weekend…
Highs over the weekend managed to reach into the lower 80s with humidity on the lower side. This week has gotten off to a nice start with highs in the 70s and 80s.
Next rain chances…
A low-pressure system will come together to give us another chance of rain for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Highs will remain in the 70s and 80s.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for all but much of the northeastern and middle parts of the nation for the second week of August.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden