 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Fall-like feel continues as peak colors show

  • Updated
  • 0
Fail Foliage Forecast 2018.png

Fall colors at and near peak for most of the Coulee Region. La Crosse is starting to see fading peak colors and some areas that saw freezing temps earlier this season are past peak. Either way, the weather would be perfect for getting some foliage photos.

Coffee Forecast - Today.png

Start the car early, grab the jacket and at LEAST a medium coffee, because temps are chilly again for our Wednesday morning.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

You can expect abundant sunshine and highs in the mid 50s for your Wednesday. We will have a similar temperature feel as we did on Tuesday, so you may still need a light jacket or sweatshirt.

A few more clouds develop into Wednesday night with lows reaching the mid 30s.

Leaf Blowing Forecast.png

A low-pressure system will bring in a few clouds and slim chances of sprinkles on Thursday. Sprinkles can't be ruled out, but little to no precipitation is expected as nearly all sprinkles fizzle out as they enter the Coulee Region.

Highs will be a bit warmer in the upper 50s on Thursday.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

Sunshine returns by Friday with highs reaching the 60s. The days beyond bring a mix of clouds and sun along with temps in the low 60s.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you