The Fall-like feel continues as peak colors show

Fall colors at and near peak for most of the Coulee Region. La Crosse is starting to see fading peak colors and some areas that saw freezing temps earlier this season are past peak. Either way, the weather would be perfect for getting some foliage photos.
Start the car early, grab the jacket and at LEAST a medium coffee, because temps are chilly again for our Wednesday morning.
You can expect abundant sunshine and highs in the mid 50s for your Wednesday. We will have a similar temperature feel as we did on Tuesday, so you may still need a light jacket or sweatshirt.
A few more clouds develop into Wednesday night with lows reaching the mid 30s.
A low-pressure system will bring in a few clouds and slim chances of sprinkles on Thursday. Sprinkles can't be ruled out, but little to no precipitation is expected as nearly all sprinkles fizzle out as they enter the Coulee Region.
Highs will be a bit warmer in the upper 50s on Thursday.
Sunshine returns by Friday with highs reaching the 60s. The days beyond bring a mix of clouds and sun along with temps in the low 60s.