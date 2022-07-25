The final week of July brings cooler and drier weather

Saturday brought strong and severe storms through the Coulee Region. There was even a EF0 confirmed in Houston, MN from Saturday's storms. The tornado brought peak winds at 81mph and had a width of 40 yards and length of about 4.5 miles.
As we move into the last week of July temps will be much cooler and give a drier feel. You can expect sunshine and highs near 80 on Monday. Dew point temps won't be high after the cooler and drier air came after the weekend storms.
Showers moving into Minnesota on Monday evening will fizzle out as they try to enter the Coulee Region. A few sprinkles can't be ruled out and those that see a sprinkle can expect only a few hundredths of an inch. Lows will be in the low 60s on Monday night.
Tuesday brings a bit warmer weather, but only by a few degrees. We will see showers returning in the afternoon and into the evening. These showers will linger into Wednesday night. It will give us a bit of a humid feel, but still decently comfortable.
After showers depart early Wednesday, it will be breezy & sunny with temps still in the low 80s.
We will see the upper 70s both Thursday and Friday with a mostly sunny sky.
The weekend brings more seasonable temps with highs in the mid 80s under a partly cloudy sky.