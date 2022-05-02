The first week of May brings clouds, rain chances and slightly warmer temps

April ended on a wet note with scattered showers and thunderstorms. About 3.27" of rain fell in La Crosse through April which is slightly below our 3.75" average rainfall. This April was roughly 5° cooler than average, but May is looking a bit warmer.
The 6-10 day temperature outlook shows the Coulee Region in the grey for average. This is great considering we've seen the light blue the past few weeks. It finally looks like we are warming to Spring.
Monday will be another cool and cloudy day with highs in the mid 50s. A rain chance will also make its way into the Coulee Region late Monday. Rain will start as early as 9p.m. Monday. Rain will continue into Tuesday afternoon.
Most rain will be in La Crosse and to the south. Rainfall totals will be 0 to 1/4" for La Crosse. Higher totals will be possible further south towards Prairie du Chien.
Temperatures on Tuesday will be near 60 for La Crosse, which is much closer to average. After rain fully departs on Tuesday we will see decreasing clouds to start Wednesday.
You can expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the low to mid 60s on Wednesday.
Cinco de Mayo falls on Thursday where we will see our next rain chance with highs near 60. A few lingering showers come into early Friday, but the start to the weekend will be phenomenal with sunshine by Saturday and highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday will bring a slight chance of rain to close out the weekend.