The first week of spring brings rainy weather

After a beautiful first day of spring, skies turned cloudy overnight. Isolated rain showers have developed across portions of the Upper Midwest as a warm front lifts north. Skies will stay cloudy today with the spring-time warmth from yesterday. Temperatures will return to the 60s as isolated rain showers pass through into the afternoon.
Rainy week...
The rainy pattern stays in place from Tuesday through Thursday. Yet, temperatures will gradually cool over the next 3 days, which means areas of snow showers cannot be ruled out.
Tuesday will bring widespread rain by sunrise. It will be an all-day rain with times of heavier rainfall and isolated thunder. Temperatures hold within the 40s and a few locations touching the 50s.
Rain will become on and off Wednesday as the 2-day rainfall totals near an inch or more. Temperatures will struggle to reach the 40s as the low pressure comes in close proximity.
Ending...
Wednesday night into Thursday, the system starts to exit. Colder air could cause for a few embedded areas of snowfall. Then isolated snow flurries will fly through Thursday afternoon. Skies starting to break apart with temperatures staying below average.
By Friday, the spring sunshine will return with seasonal warmth. Temperatures will be back near or above average in the upper 40s and 50s.