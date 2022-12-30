The last work week of 2022 ends on a cool note, but warm air and a few rain/snow chances are in the New Year's weekend forecast

Roads could be slick to start on Friday. Be safe and drive cautiously for the morning commute!
We saw highs in the mid 40s on Thursday that led to a lot of melting on roads and even in yards.
Roads could still be slippery and start to melt once the sun comes out Friday. You can expect a good mix of clouds and sun for a partly cloudy sky. Highs will reach the upper 20s on Friday, which is cooler since a cold front moved through the region late Thursday.
Friday night will get cold in the upper teens under another partly cloudy sky. More melted snow could re-freeze on roads making them slick.
Warmer temps do return on Saturday though! Highs will reach the upper 30s with a slight chance of rain/mix. These slight chances will not add up to much on Saturday. Possibly 0-1" but will be more toward 0-trace.
Sunday will bring us another warm day! Highs will reach the upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky. Due to a few requests, the grilling forecast is back! Sunday looks to be the best day for that.
Rain and snow chances return early next week for Monday and Tuesday. Moderate chances on Monday and becoming Likely on Tuesday. It is still a matter of tracking temperatures these days, but confidence is high that we will see a wintry mix of rain, snow and possible freezing rain. Most precip looks to be rain, and if we see snow, totals will be trace-1". If freezing rain develops, we could see dangerous roads early next week. Rainfall totals will be near 1/4" to 1/2".
Things dry out into the back half of next week.