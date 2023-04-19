 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Crawford, Clayton
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and
Wabasha Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the Viterbo
Sports Complex.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 13.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.2
feet early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

The middle of the week stays soggy as more showers and storms continue through Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
Do you need an Umbrella.png

Wednesday brings showers and storms into the forecast. Do you need an umbrella? The answer is yes, both for Wednesday and Thursday.

Golfing Forecast Tomorrow.png

Most showers will bring light to moderate rainfall, but areas that see thunderstorms will see heavy rainfall possible. Highs will be in the low 50s on Wednesday.

48 Hr Chance for Rain Graph 2018.png

Showers will depart toward the afternoon, and we will then dry for a very short time ahead of on and off pop-up, isolated rain showers through the early evening.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

More showers and storms return overnight Wednesday where a few could become strong to severe. The greatest threat for severe storms will be along and south of I-90 where there is a level 1 threat. If storms turn severe, hail and strong winds will be our main threats.

Severe Risk Categories.png

Lows will be in the low 40s overnight with more showers and storms.

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - HRRR.png

Thursday brings us a copy and paste forecast. More showers and storms will spill into Thursday. No severe weather is expected at this time for Thursday.

Rain accumulations could reach 1-1.5" through Thursday.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Showers and clouds clear out into early Friday. Temps will then cool down and bring a few more slim chances of rain Friday.

Highs cool to the mid 40s on Saturday, bringing a few more slight chances of light snow.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

