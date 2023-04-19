The middle of the week stays soggy as more showers and storms continue through Thursday

Wednesday brings showers and storms into the forecast. Do you need an umbrella? The answer is yes, both for Wednesday and Thursday.
Most showers will bring light to moderate rainfall, but areas that see thunderstorms will see heavy rainfall possible. Highs will be in the low 50s on Wednesday.
Showers will depart toward the afternoon, and we will then dry for a very short time ahead of on and off pop-up, isolated rain showers through the early evening.
More showers and storms return overnight Wednesday where a few could become strong to severe. The greatest threat for severe storms will be along and south of I-90 where there is a level 1 threat. If storms turn severe, hail and strong winds will be our main threats.
Lows will be in the low 40s overnight with more showers and storms.
Thursday brings us a copy and paste forecast. More showers and storms will spill into Thursday. No severe weather is expected at this time for Thursday.
Rain accumulations could reach 1-1.5" through Thursday.
Showers and clouds clear out into early Friday. Temps will then cool down and bring a few more slim chances of rain Friday.
Highs cool to the mid 40s on Saturday, bringing a few more slight chances of light snow.