The return of showers and storms will make for a wet Wednesday

Tuesday was phenomenal with sunshine and highs reaching the mid 80s.
We stayed clear Tuesday night and could even see fog developing with cool temps and calm winds. Patchy dense fog will stick around 9a.m. or until temps begin warming up.
Wednesday will bring us a very calm start. Showers will try to enter the area in the late morning hours, but fizzle out the further east they move. It's really into the late afternoon and evening hours that we will see showers and thunderstorms returning. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
A few showers will be possible around 3p.m. but this is just our first wave of showers through the day. Another wave will develop into the evening where we could see some thunderstorms and heavy rain becoming likely through the overnight hours. Lows will be near 65°.
Some storms could even become strong to severe as we have a level 1 risk. Threats would include strong and gusty winds along with heavy rainfall.
Rainfall totals will be highest in the northern portions of the Coulee Region. Areas north of I-90 could see anywhere from 1 to 2". Lower ends of rainfall will be trace to 1" and those areas are mostly south of I-90.
Rain chances will decrease into the early morning hours on Thursday. Thursday won't be too bad of a day with a slight chance of showers and storms.
Thursday will be cloudy with a few isolated showers and storms possible into the evening hours.
After rain chances fully diminish Thursday, highs will reach the low 80s.
Sunshine is set to return on Friday, but highs will still stick around the low 80s.
Rain will return to the forecast over the weekend.