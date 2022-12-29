The temperature roller coaster continues as we enter 2023

The Coulee Region is still crawling out of the frozen tundra the past week gave us. We saw high temps last week only in the single digits! We have warmed up 39° into the low 40s this week.
Wednesday gave us our warmest highs in two weeks. 41° was recorded on December 14th and we finally saw the low 40s again on Wednesday, December 28th! Luckily for us, this warming trend will continue.
Thursday will bring highs in the low to mid 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. There are even a few slight chances at sprinkles in the evening on Thursday.
Most drizzle/light showers will enter the area in the evening but won't last as a few weak waves pass on by. A few more showers will be possible early overnight. Not much rain is expected. Rainfall totals will be near 0.10". Though most areas look to only be a few hundredths of an inch.
Lows will be dropping into the mid 20s after this cold front passes. So, the little rainfall and melting snow could slicken things up again overnight Thursday.
Highs on Friday will be seasonable, yet cooler than the past few days in the low 30s. We will start with clouds before sunshine returns late in the day.
Highs warm back up into the mid 30s on Saturday with a mostly cloudy sky. A few more slight chances of rain or snow will be possible on Saturday, but little to no impacts are expected.
New Year's Day will be in the upper 30s with a mostly cloudy sky.
Highs in the 40s return early next week where we will see our biggest chance of rain or snow. So far, we could see 1/2" of rain early next week with snow mixing in.