The week starts calm ahead of rain, snow and possible thunderstorms?

Monday is off to a seasonable start with cool temps in the low 30s and upper 20s. We will warm up throughout the day before highs reach the upper 40s. Most of the day will bring a mix of clouds and sun making for a partly cloudy sky, but I'm thinking plenty of sunshine will try and sneak its way through on Monday.
Monday night will bring a partly cloudy sky with lows in the mid 20s.
Heading into Tuesday, you can expect another very nice day with some sunshine and highs reaching the mid 40s.
Our next snow chance arrives on Tuesday night, mainly late and after midnight. Snowfall totals don't look to add up to much, mainly ranging from 0-1" across the region. A few flurries will be present on Wednesday morning before clouds clear out. Highs will be coolest on Wednesday in the mid 30s.
Beyond Wednesday, expect rain, snow and thunderstorms to swing by the region into Thursday and Friday. There are still a lot of uncertainties with the oncoming active weather pattern. One thing that is trending to be quite impactful will be our rainfall totals from the event. 1-2" of rain cannot be ruled out which could lead to some ponding in roads and even a few spots that are prone to floods.
It looks like we will have some instability on Thursday and Friday which will lead to a few rumbles of Thunder, but for now, no severe is expected at this time. The back half of our weekend will dry out a bit.