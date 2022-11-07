The week starts dry and cool, then warmer temps with beneficial rain midweek

We saw a good bit of beneficial rain over the weekend and even some sunshine by Sunday.
The clocks even went back an hour to where we will see sunsets before 5p.m. until January 21st of 2023. We will start gaining that daylight back after our 'shortest' day of the year on December 21st.
Luckily for us, that sunshine will spill into Monday with some chilly northern air, making it feel cool. A few more clouds will roll into Monday afternoon after a high-pressure system travels out of the area and further north.
Monday night will bring more clouds for a partly cloudy sky as highs reach the low 30s.
Highs will make way back into the 50s on Tuesday, once southerly air returns back into the forecast.
Most of Tuesday will remain dry and cloudy ahead of increasing rain chances overnight.
Showers will start Tuesday evening, more so by 8p.m. Just like we saw over the weekend, a few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out, but severe weather is not expected.
Southerly air will help highs reach the 60s on Wednesday with a few rain chances lingering in the forecast.
Thursday brings our highest chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 60s. Rainfall totals over those few days will only add up toward 1/2", which will still be beneficial.
A few more rain chances linger into Friday along with a temperature cool down. Temps will get so cool that we could even see a few flakes of snow by Friday night. There might be a 1/4" of snow possible late Friday, but most will melt on contact.
The weekend brings drier and even cooler weather.