The week starts hot, humid and breezy with a few chances of rain

The weekend brought sunshine, showers and highs in the mid 80s. Heading into the workweek, things change up a bit.
Monday will start out on a cloudy and warm note with winds from the south. A cold front will bring showers and storms to the Coulee Region around 9a.m. Monday morning and reaching the central portions of the Coulee Region around lunchtime.
Rainfall totals won't add up to much since these showers and storms break up a bit as they travel through the area. Rainfall totals throughout the Coulee Region will range from a trace - 1/2".
Higher rainfall totals will be in the northern portions of the Coulee Region around Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson Counties. Areas that see thunderstorms can expect rainfall totals to stretch a little higher.
Showers will depart into the evening hours on Monday. Once showers depart, we will see highs reaching the mid to upper 80s and the sky beginning to clear.
Monday night will be mostly clear with seasonable lows in the mid 60s.
Sunshine will start the day on Tuesday, but we could see a few showers in the forecast. You can expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 80s on Tuesday along with a few spotty afternoon showers and storms.
Showers and storms won't last long on Tuesday and we will finish the day with more sunshine.
Wednesday is shaping up to be a great day with sunshine and comfy highs in the low 80s. More sunshine will continue into Thursday with a warming trend.
Showers and storms return on Friday and the weekend brings our next shot at hitting the 90s.