The week starts warm ahead of a midweek cooldown

The weekend brought us a good mix of clouds and sun along with highs reaching the low 70s!
Thanks to our southerly winds, highs will stick around the low 70s. We will see a good mix of clouds and sun on Monday with highs near 73.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with temps dropping into the low 50s.
You can expect Tuesday to bring us a copy and paste forecast. Another day filled with a few clouds and sunshine with highs reaching the mid 70s.
Things take a turn into Tuesday as we will see rain chances returning to the forecast. While we do like the lovely sunny weather, we are in need of rain across the Coulee Region, especially in areas northwest of La Crosse as drought conditions are worsening.
Our biggest chance of showers will be Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low 70s. A few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out late Wednesday along a cold front.
After that cold front passes, expect much cooler temps. Highs will be in the 50s and lows back into the 30s. Though we will stay dry through the weekend, we will also trend much cooler than the past few days.